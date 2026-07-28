Why Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation is Both a Win And a Warning

At the time Dharmendra Pradhan posted his resignation letter on X on Saturday afternoon, the air at Jantar Mantar still smelled of tear gas. Police had fired canisters to scatter protesters only hours earlier, and the Centre was preparing for a third round of talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the loose but stubborn coalition that had camped at the protest site for over a month demanding exactly this outcome.

The Education Minister's exit is being read, understandably, as a win for the street. But the more interesting and more uncomfortable question is what kind of win it actually is, and what it says about how accountability gets delivered in India today—not through institutions built for the purpose, but through the sheer attrition of public anger.