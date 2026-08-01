The Cockroach Janta Party and the Politics of Reclaiming Insults

The success of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) illustrates one of politics' oldest tricks: reclaim the insult before your opponent can weaponise it.

It is hardly a new strategy.

Ask any Australian. What was once "Yank" became a badge of pride. Ask the LGBTQ movement, which reclaimed the word "queer". Even "suffragette", intended as a sneer, became a banner under which women marched for the vote.

The CJP simply chose a rather less photogenic mascot. And yet, the cockroach has enjoyed an extraordinary political career. Long before hashtags, it was already starring in revolutions.

During the Mexican Revolution (1910-1920), the famous folk song La Cucaracha (“The Cockroach”) became a musical editorial page. Every faction rewrote its lyrics to lampoon generals, presidents and rival revolutionaries. Governments changed. Verses changed. The cockroach remained.

The cockroach has also found employment in cartoons, theatre and protest art across Latin America, where activists have often embraced it as the symbol of ordinary people who simply refuse to disappear despite repeated attempts by those in power to stamp them out.

In Oaxaca, Mexico, artist Mario Guzmán has created a series of prints called "Cucaracha Fascistas" (Fascist Cockroaches) in which authoritarian leaders — including Donald Trump — are portrayed as cockroaches.

Thailand offers another curious example.

For decades, the country's Democrat Party has carried the nickname "the Cockroach Party." It was coined by political opponents, but over time acquired an unintended compliment. The party survived military coups, collapsing coalitions, constitutional crises and electoral defeats with the stubborn persistence of its namesake.