Gen Z Did What We Couldn’t: A Love Letter to a Fearless Generation

Dear Protest Core Gen,

I’m addicted. I can’t stop watching you rhyme "Narender" with bandar, escaping from police vans, giggling at cops who threaten you, and taking selfies with grim paramilitary troops/police ‘uncles’ as you ask them if you can get a 'Hiyyaaa'.

You make it look so easy. Even the fiercest critics of my generation didn’t drop the ‘ji’ when parodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

You’re repurposing barricades to play badminton, football, cricket and rain dancing under water canons. You’ve reinvented pop symbols to work for your protest. If your contemporaries in Bangladesh used graffiti and those in Madagascar were inspired by Japanese manga, you’re mocking police fitness levels with Subway Surfers and the vocabulary of your generation.