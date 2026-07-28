Why Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation is Both a Win And a Warning

At the time Dharmendra Pradhan posted his resignation letter on X on Saturday afternoon, the air at Jantar Mantar still smelled of tear gas. Police had fired canisters to scatter protesters only hours earlier, and the Centre was preparing for a third round of talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the loose but stubborn coalition that had camped at the protest site for over a month demanding exactly this outcome.
The Education Minister's exit is being read, understandably, as a win for the street. But the more interesting and more uncomfortable question is what kind of win it actually is, and what it says about how accountability gets delivered in India today—not through institutions built for the purpose, but through the sheer attrition of public anger.
Let's be clear about what happened. This was not a resignation forced by a parliamentary inquiry, a judicial indictment, or even a formal committee finding institutional failure serious enough to warrant Pradhan's removal. It was a resignation that arrived the same week as a fresh round of negotiations, timed to pre-empt talks rather than follow their conclusion. That timing matters. It suggests a government trying to manage a headline as much as a crisis extracting itself from a news cycle before the optics of tear gas and an intransigent minister could combine into something worse.
Whether that reading is fair to Pradhan personally is a separate question from whether it's fair as a description of how the state handled the affair. The examination system that produced the NEET-UG and UGC-NET irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) whose conduct triggered nationwide protests, and the institutional culture that allowed paper leaks to recur across states none of that resigned. Only the minister did.
The Win CJP Could Claim
This is the case for reading Pradhan's exit as a genuine, if partial, victory for CJP and the students it represents. A minister who initially offered only "moral responsibility" and a promised committee, while brushing past Yoga Day events to avoid protesting students, has now paid the one price that Indian politics still reliably extracts: the job itself.
For lakhs of students who sat exams they now believe were compromised, who scored in ranges statistically implausible under normal grading, and who watched their future narrow because of an agency's failures, the resignation is tangible proof that sustained, disciplined protest still moves the needle in a system that otherwise offers little recourse.
An indefinite sit-in, sustained through detentions and a court order restricting nighttime protest, forced the issue back onto the national agenda every time it seemed ready to fade. That is not nothing.
Movements that keep pressure on a single, narrow demand not the abolition of the government, not even the abolition of exams, but one minister's removal and one agency's reckoning tend to succeed precisely because they are legible.
The Centre could grant this demand without conceding anything it considered existential. That made concession possible, and CJP understood that calculus well enough to make the resignation, rather than root-and-branch reform, the centerpiece of its campaign.
The Limits Of A Resignation
But there is a harder argument on the other side, and it deserves at least as much weight. A single resignation, however satisfying, is a strange metric for justice in a scandal that was never really about one man. The National Testing Agency remains standing, its director general merely shunted rather than the institution restructured.
The CBI probe into the paper leaks continues along its own slow institutional timeline, disconnected from the political theatre of a minister's exit.
If the underlying failures centralised, high-stakes examinations, administered by a body with no meaningful independent oversight, opaque OMR and grading practices, and a pattern of "irregularities" recurring across multiple exam cycles are not addressed, then Pradhan's replacement inherits the same broken machinery, and the cycle likely repeats with a different name attached to the next scandal.
Protest movements that succeed by removing individuals risk mistaking personnel change for structural change, and governments are often happy to let them make that mistake, because a minister is cheaper to sacrifice than a bureaucracy is to rebuild.
The Real Test Begins Now
There's also a less comfortable question about precedent. When resignations arrive not from due process but from the calculus of street pressure timed against a news cycle, it sets an expectation that accountability is a negotiation to be won through occupation of public space rather than a right delivered through institutions.
That's not an argument against protest; protest exists precisely because institutions fail to self-correct but it is a reminder that a democracy leaning on Jantar Mantar sit-ins as its primary accountability mechanism is a democracy whose formal channels, courts, parliamentary committees, regulatory bodies, are not doing their job. CJP's win, in other words, may be as much an indictment of India's institutional weakness as it is a triumph of civic mobilisation.
Where does that leave the ledger? Probably in a place neither triumphalist coverage nor cynical dismissal quite captures. Pradhan's resignation is a real, earned concession proof that a government facing a month of sustained, embarrassing protest will eventually spend a minister to buy quiet. It is also plainly insufficient as a remedy for what actually went wrong: an examination architecture that failed lakhs of students and a testing agency whose credibility is not restored by a change at the top of the ministry that oversees it.
The talks scheduled to continue after this resignation will be the real test of whether CJP can convert a symbolic win into structural reform, or whether the street's leverage evaporates the moment its central demand is met. Anyone celebrating the resignation at the end of this story is almost certainly celebrating too early. The paper leaks happened inside an institution, not inside one minister's office and institutions, unlike ministers, don't resign.
(Tarique Ahmed is an independent researcher and freelance columnist. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)