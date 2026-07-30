'Friday People': Kolkata Protesters Face Anti-Muslim Targeting Even as FIRs Loom

Sheikh Salman Hussain, a 29-year-old political activist who runs a garments business in Kolkata's Matiabruz neighbourhood, was among the thousands of protesters who joined a student-led march in his city, expressing solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led Jantar Mantar protests.

The 24 July march—organised by Left student groups like Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), and Democratic youth Federation of India (DYFI)—proceeded peacefully from Sealdah to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata's Esplanade (Dharmatala) area. However, it ended in clashes between the protesters and the police, with some journalists reportedly facing unprovoked attacks from those in the protest.

Despite this, on 25 July, Saturday, when news of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation flashed on his phone, Hussain was overjoyed.