CJP Protest: Gen Z Doesn't Need Bollywood's Silent Stars

During one of his viral speeches at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Umar Khalid had said, “Dissent is patriotic. Not anti-national.” These are words that were (and continue to be) dangerous to the current government. Eventually these were some of the many revolutionary words that landed Khalid in jail, where he has been waiting for a fair trial for six years. But courage is contagious and the millennials who felt defeatist after all their years of agitation have finally passed the torch onto Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

The youth has learnt to lead with cheeky irreverence and tremendous compassion. They do not care for false idols who do not have the courage to speak up for them. Maybe this will have its own butterfly effect on Bollywood too, and a new generation of heroes will rise on screen, the ones who aren’t afraid to call a spade a spade and think divorcing their art from political chutzpah is the way to be.

(The author is an independent film, TV, and pop culture journalist who has been feeding into the great sucking maw of the internet since 2010. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)