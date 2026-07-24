Kashmir to Jantar Mantar—Can Democracy Justify Blinding Protesters with Pellets?

A Constitution is tested not by how it treats the obedient, but by how it treats those who dissent. The State may regulate protests, but it cannot answer peaceful assembly with force that foreseeably blinds or permanently disables citizens. The real question is not whether the police acted under an internal protocol, but whether deploying a weapon designed to scatter metal pellets across a crowd is fair, reasonable, and proportionate.

The Supreme Court has already provided the framework to answer that question.

In Modern Dental College and KS Puttaswamy v Union of India, it held that every restriction on a fundamental right must pursue the triple test of legality, necessity, and proportionality.

In Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India, the court applied this standard while reviewing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, in the Ramlila Maidan case, it held that even an unlawful assembly does not lose its dignity and that police may use only such force as is strictly necessary and proportionate.