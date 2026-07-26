A Day After Pradhan’s Exit, Abhijeet Dipke Says, ‘This Is Just the Beginning’

Dipke emphasised that the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan was not the end of the movement. In his words, “This is just the beginning. The Cockroach Janta Party has a long way to go.” He further stated, “Most of all, I would like to thank each and every supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party spread across India. All the people who supported us, who placed their faith in us, who loved us when everybody was doubting us, I really want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”