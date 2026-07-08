'That Single Pellet Took Away My Dream': Why 'Chauhaan' Angers Kashmir's Victims

Reacting on X, Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the teaser of Chauhaan "reopens a wound for Kashmiris who still carry the trauma of the years when pellet guns became a grim symbol of pain and permanent loss.”

28-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Bhat (name changed) of Baramulla district had a similar story to tell like Fayaz, after a pellet gun injury changed his life forever, despite his never taking part in any protest.

"I was a student and I had never been part of any unrest. Yet, I was hit by a barrage of pellets. Most struck my body, but three or four pellets pierced my right eye. I was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors removed the pellets from my body but told me they could not operate on my eye immediately because it was too dangerous," he recalled.

"The pain in my eye was unbearable. The pellets were still lodged inside, but there was nothing I could do. I kept visiting the doctors, hoping they would remove them, but each time they said my eye was too swollen and the risk was too high. My eye remained bloodshot, swollen and in constant pain," he added, struggling to hold back tears.

Weeks later, doctors finally operated on his eye. They managed to remove most of the pellet bits, but one remained because it had become embedded in the most sensitive part of the eye. "I spent everything my family had on treatment, but my right eye never fully recovered. A layer has formed over my retina, and I can barely see through that eye anymore," he said.

Years later, the physical injury has now become a daily emotional burden.