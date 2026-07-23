'Bruised, Not Broken': A Father, Bhagat Singh Fan & A Student at Jantar Mantar

Two days after the police crackdown on protestors gathered for the Parliament March organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), throngs of people continued to participate and spend most of their time at Jantar Mantar. Their spirits have not dampened, rather they say, "whatever fear we had, it's all gone."

On the evening of 22 July at Sansad Marg, right outside Jantar Mantar, there were reports of lathi-charge and tear-gas. Since 20 July, some of the protestors were seen erraticaly rushing, causing others to run — out of panic from the lathi-charge they faced on Monday.

But there are others like, Sonu, Vijay and Asma, who have not bowed down despite a palpable fear of another round of lathi-charge late night.