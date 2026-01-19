Bollywood Turning Cold on AR Rahman is Stranger Than Fiction

When a topline Mumbai film producer was turned down by AR Rahman, the retort was, “Is that because you're prioritising Muslims over others?” At that time, the music composer was neck-deep into completing the soundtrack of my Muslim-themed film Tehzeeb, after which he would work on MF Husain’s Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. Rahman didn’t dignify the producer with so much as half a response.

Another producer from Mumbai had whimsically asked him, “Do you have issues with composing bhajans?” No-brainer that, since Rahman had already composed more than half-a-dozen popular bhajans, with unflinching regard for the purity and devotion of bhajans.