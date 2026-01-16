'Happy Patel': Vir Das' Film is Laugh-Out-Loud Bonkers and So is He

At one point in my screening of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the whole audience erupted in cheers. Onscreen, in the scene, Vir Das (as the titular Happy) and Imran Khan (in a dishy cameo as an international supermodel) fly past each other in an action sequence.

So far, the background score has been echoing with ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala’, the infectious number from Khan’s 2008 debut Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. This is already a delightful choice, of course, but in the split second that Khan's and Das’ characters lock eyes, we hear ‘Daddy mujhse bola…’, the opening of the infamous ‘DK Bose’ song from Delhi Belly, a film in which Khan and Das co-starred.