MF Husain Comes Back to Life in Doha

A coloured sketch of a blue building made by MF Husain, the grand master of Modern Indian Art, in 2008, has finally seen the light of the day with much fanfare. That sketch today stands in the form of a museum covering over 3,000 square meters in Doha, his adopted home.

The letters inscribed on the façade of this building read ‘Lawh Wa Qalam’ in Arabic, meaning 'The Tablet and the Pen', and referring to the divine written word. But, in this case, Husain chose to reinterpret the phrase for being the author of the final chapter of his own story.