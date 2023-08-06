ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up About 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Completing 10 Years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up About 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Completing 10 Years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra‘s directorial Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recently completed 10 years. Mehra has decided to celebrate the special occasion by organising a special screening of the film. The ace director took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film screening and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehra got candid about that the film, which is based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh:

Bhaag Mikha Bhaag has been a special journey for us and with the film completing 10 years it feels like the film does not belong to us anymore it belongs to the people. So we are holding a special screening as a homage to Milkha Singh. It is a very special screening because it will be re-released for the hearing impaired.

Mehra also opened up about the risks that the new age storytellers are taking, and how the film industry has progressed when it comes to people working behind the camera.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals How Much Sonam Charged For 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals How Much Sonam Charged For 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×