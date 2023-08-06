Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up About 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Completing 10 Years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra‘s directorial Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recently completed 10 years. Mehra has decided to celebrate the special occasion by organising a special screening of the film. The ace director took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film screening and more.
Mehra got candid about that the film, which is based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh:
Bhaag Mikha Bhaag has been a special journey for us and with the film completing 10 years it feels like the film does not belong to us anymore it belongs to the people. So we are holding a special screening as a homage to Milkha Singh. It is a very special screening because it will be re-released for the hearing impaired.
Mehra also opened up about the risks that the new age storytellers are taking, and how the film industry has progressed when it comes to people working behind the camera.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)