Here's What RGV Has To Say About His Deleted Tweet On Kangana

RGV: When I made 'Satya', for example, my sources were newspaper columns and people who knew little about them. So, I can't say it was very authentic. Now 'Company' also was pretty much in the same way. Probably I had a little more information by the time I made 'Company'. Now 'D Company' is the story of Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim is the most popular gangster ever in India. A couple of years back I went to meet some people who were insiders of D Company when it actually started in Dombivali. And I had a tremendous insight from them in my understanding of how the Mumbai underworld actually came into existence. So, they were my sources and I thought I'll tell the story of the Mumbai underworld, not exactly of Dawood Ibrahim alone. So that's nearly a 35-year-long story. So, I want to make 'D Company' as a film from 1980 to 1982. The first time his brother was killed and how he took revenge. That is the film. And follow that with a 'D Company' series which is going to come on OTT.