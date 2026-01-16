Prashant Tamang: The 'Indian Idol' of the Marginalised

The year was 2007. Reality TV shows like Indian Idol, a spin-off of the British show Pop Idol, were gaining huge popularity. The format of the show went like this: aspiring singers would have to appear for an audition, where judges would ascertain their vocal capabilities. If a contestant impressed, they were met with an exhilarating affirmation, "Aap Mumbai aa rahe ho!" (you are coming to Mumbai).

Prashant Tamang burst onto the scene during season 3 of this famed TV show. A lanky 24-year-old from the hills of Darjeeling, Tamang was a constable with the Kolkata Police. He took up the job after his father’s early death, taking on the responsibility of supporting his family.