'Daag' to 'Chandni': Five Yash Chopra Films With Strong Women Characters

The Romantics, a four-part docu-series celebrating the legacy of Yash Raj Films and streaming on Netflix, is receiving a lot of appreciation in the way it has documented the journey of Yash Chopra and YRF.

Through interviews with actors, filmmakers and others who worked with Yash Chopra, one thing was clear - he celebrated his heroines. In a career spanning over five decades, Chopra cast almost every A-list heroine in his movies. They were dressed in the choicest of chiffons and textured silks but were never blindsided.

Right from Mala Sinha, Nanda, Hema Malini, Rekha, Rakhee, Neetu Singh to the latter-day Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, most of the female leads in the Chopra universe had feisty dialogues and their unconventional choices were never frowned upon. These women broke stereotypes and did not adhere to the moral constructs set by society.

Here are some of Yash Chopra's strongest women characters: