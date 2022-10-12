Wrecked Syria, Now Leads Russia’s Attack on Ukraine: Who Is General Surovikin?

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, 8 October, appointed General Sergey Surovikin to lead Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, 8 October, appointed General Sergey Surovikin to lead Russia’s war effort in Ukraine amid a series of military setbacks, growing discontent within the country over the invasion and Putin losing his iron fist grip on the Russian offensive.
While the world had expected a severe Russian response following the explosion at the Crimean Bridge that caused its partial collapse, Monday’s bombing of the Ukrainian capital bore all the hallmark of General Surovikin.
But the General’s appointment is significant, not only because of the Ukraine’s counteroffensive, but also because of Putin’s growing problems within the Kremlin.
In the Russian military, Surovikin has a reputation of being ruthless. His colleagues call him “General Armageddon” for his hardline and unorthodox methods of waging war.
Surovikin’s Russian forces struck homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and markets – essentially the places where people live and work.
On Monday morning, two days after being appointed as the first overall commander of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Surovikin was quick to bring his violent Syria playbook to Kyiv, with a barrage of “precision missile strikes” against civilian targets, which included major road junctions near a university and a children’s playground in a park.
A a former defence ministry official who has worked with the general said, “I am not surprised to see what is happening this morning in Kyiv. Surovikin is absolutely ruthless with little disregard for human life.”
“I am afraid his hands will be completely covered in Ukrainian blood,” the official told The Guardian.
His merciless reputation only grew when in 2004, Russian media reported that a colonel serving under him had taken his own life after he received a reprimand from General Surovikin.
He made a stellar career in the upper echelons of the Russian General barracks and defence ministry after the radical military reforms in 2008 that demanded ruthlessness from Russian generals.
The timing of General’s appointment is significant not for one, but two separate reasons.
Firstly, Surovikin’s appointment comes as Putin sacked two senior Russian military commanders after Kyiv won back territories it lost to Moscow in the northeast and south of Ukraine.
Moreover, on Saturday, a Kremlin-installed official in Kherson announced partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province.
Secondly, the General’s appointment is also the first as an overall battlefield commander of Russian military forces in Ukraine.
Experts quoted by both The Guardian and Al Jazeera believe that the appointment may indicate that Moscow finally understands the overhanging risk of military collapse in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces advancing in all four of Putin’s ceremoniously “annexed” regions.
The appointment is suggestive of the fact that Putin wants to silence anger from Russian hardliners who have often accused him of being unable to wage an all-out war against Kyiv.
However, Surovikin’s appointment has softened some of the public anger, especially among Russian hardliners, who were growing increasingly impatient with Putin’s growing military failures.
Military analyst Forbes McKenzie told Sky News:
"A way to signal that is by essentially saying, 'you've asked me to go further. Now I've got the top man for the job, someone who's shown he is capable of that, in Surovikin’,” he added.
Russia knows that Surovikin is a savage, and notorious for shooting protestors and using chemical weapons in Syria. This sends out a clear signal to the war-hardline and increases intimidation as well.
An important factor in the appointment of General Surovikin is its likely affect on the power struggle around the Kremlin since the launch of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Prigozhin has been among the staunchest and most hawkish critics of Russia’s defence ministry while he constantly demanded military escalation from Moscow.
But moreover, an indication that the appointment is also Putin consolidating power among various branches of the Kremlin.
In a rather rare public statement, Prigozhin called Sirovikin “a legendary person.”
“Surovikin is the most competent commander in the Russian army”, he added, according to news agency Live24.
(With inputs from The Guardian, Al Jazeera, Live24, and Sky News)
