Russian Man Shoots Commander Drafting Residents for War in Ukraine

A Russian man shot the leader of a local military draft committee in a Siberian town on Monday, 26 September, after telling him he would refuse to fight in the war in Ukraine.

The incident took place in the city of Ust-Ilimsk in the Irkutsk region in Siberia.

The shooting marks one of the most dramatic instances of outrage over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilisation to bolster Russia's forces in Ukraine, where it has been engaged in a war since the end of February this year.