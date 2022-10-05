Modi Dials Zelenskyy, Days After India Skips UNSC Vote on Russia's Referendum

At a ceremony on 30 September, where he announced the results of referendum in Ukrainian regions, Putin vowed to use “all the powers and means at our disposal” to defend Russia, saying that the United States had set “a precedent” when it dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, Al Jazeera reported.

US has also taken note of the Russian President’s repeated public threats to use nuclear weapons and has discussed "potential scenarios," as per a CNN report. While the US considers a nuclear strike unlikely, concern about the potential for such an attack has grown in Washington in recent weeks, according to the report. A range of potential scenarios have been studied to have contingency plans in place, the report added.