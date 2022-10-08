Putin's Prized Crimea Bridge Damaged in Explosion, Ukraine Celebrates: What Now?

The Crimean bridges over Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, are twin bridges – one road, one railway – which were built by Russia since its annexation of Crimea at the start of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War.

Europe’s longest bridge, it connects Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Crimean peninsula. it is not only the primary supply route for Russian soldiers fighting the war in southern Ukraine, it is also deeply symbolic for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a pillar of his illegal claim to the Crimean Peninsula.

The bridge is critical for supplying Crimea with both its daily needs and military supplies. The bridge's railroads are regularly used to to ferry supplies to forces in Kherson, CNN reported.

The strategic importance of the bridge can be understood by the fact Putin had presided over the the bridge’s opening in 2018, and personally drove a truck across the physical link between Russia and Crimea. For Russia, the bridge symbolises the physical “reunification” of Crimea with the Russian mainland.