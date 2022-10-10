Putin’s Response to Crimea Bridge 'Attack': Raining Missiles on Ukrainian Cities

Putin said that long range missiles struck Ukraine’s energy, military, and communication facilities. Referring to the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Putin said that in event of “further attempts to carry out terrorist acts on our territory, Russia's response will be harsh.”

Among the targets hit overnight were the city of Zaporizhzhia, which was struck for the third day in a row, and the port city of Mykolaiv. Explosions also shook the cities of Lviv, Ternopil, and Dnipro.