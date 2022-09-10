ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine Makes Major Gains in Counteroffensive Against Russia in Kharkiv
The reports come a few days after Ukraine reportedly made advances in the south of Kharkiv.
i
Military officials of Ukraine claimed on Saturday, 10 September, that it had made major gains in a counteroffensive against Russia in the country’s northeast in Kharkiv.
The reports come a few days after Ukraine reportedly made advances in the south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
Russia's defence ministry admitted that it's pulling back troops from key areas in the Kharkiv region.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Russia Ukraine Crisis Kharkiv
Edited By :Tejas Harad
