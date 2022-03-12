US Could Turn to Iran for Oil, A Move That Won't Please Saudi Arabia & UAE

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan (MBZ) have declined to take calls from US President Joe Biden in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, 8 March.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, however, claimed two days later during a press briefing on 10 March that the WSJ report, which even claimed that MBS refused to speak to Biden regarding the US ban on Russian oil imports, was "inaccurate".

"That report is inaccurate, so let me start there," Psaki said. "The president did speak with the Saudi king just a few weeks ago, several weeks ago, it’s all running together at this point in time. There were no rebuffed calls, period."