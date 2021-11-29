Talks on Iran's Nuclear Programme Restart Today, So What's the Deal Now?

The stage is all set for the revival of talks regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The negotiations will happen in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, 29 November, three years after Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, decided to withdraw from the deal, leading to Iran violating many of the conditions set out in the agreement at the cost of tougher US sanctions.

It is important to note that the US is not directly attending the conference per se, and the meeting will constitute Iran, along with Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany, BBC reported.

US officials, however, will be watching the meeting closely.

A lot has happened since 2018, and the events post the US withdrawal constitute the focus of this article.

To gain a better understanding of the nuclear deal itself, the reader would benefit from taking a look at this detailed explainer.

Nevertheless, a quick recap is warranted, after which we discuss the change in circumstances that surround the Vienna talks, such as Iran's increasing nuclear stockpile, its new hardliner president, persistent Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, and an American president who is eager to revive the deal.