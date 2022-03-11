Economy, Syria & Europe: Why Turkey Is Treading Lightly Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Turkey, on Wednesday, 10 March, hosted talked between Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia respectively.

The talks, however, ended without a ceasefire, as Russian attacks continue to devastate several parts of Ukraine like Mariupol, where thousands have lost access to food, water, and electricity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan even spoke to US President Joe Biden after the aforementioned talks, and stressed the importance of mediation and peace.

So, why is the resolution of this conflict so important to Ankara?