Ukraine War: Russia Announces Ceasefire for Humanitarian Op To Be Conducted
The United States on Monday, 8 March, said that the Russian forces escalated the shelling of important cities in Ukraine as it was unable to make "any noteworthy progress" in capturing and controlling new territory.
Meanwhile, Kyiv rejected a proposal from Moscow, calling it "immoral and unacceptable" for the so-called humanitarian corridors, the proposed routes of which would direct civilians to Russia.
The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, that took place on 7 March, bore no fruit either.
Additionally, Ukraine at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on 7 March claimed that Russia has "defiled the Genocide Convention" by trying to justify its "war of aggression" with false claims of genocide in the Donbas region.
The US said that Russia is escalating shelling due to lack of progress of ground troops
President Zelenskyy vowed to stay in the capital until the war was won
Poland and US working on a deal to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
Russia Declares Ceasefire for Humanitarian Op To Be Conducted
The Russian Embassy in India on 8 March, declared a ceasefire, saying that it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors in order to conduct a humanitarian operation from 10:00 am (Moscow time).
World Bank Approves $723 Million Package for Ukraine
The World Bank announced on 7 March that its executive board had approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine.
It includes a $350 million loan supplement, adding on to a previous loan, the World Bank said in a statement.
Ukraine Says Russian General Killed Near Kharkiv
The Ukrainian military stated on 8 March that a Russian general had been killed near Kharkiv. He is now the second senior commander of the Russian forces to have died in combat during the ongoing invasion.
Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, was killed on 7 March.
Andrei Sukhovetsky, who was also a deputy commander of the 41st army, was killed at the end of February, Reuters had reported.
The claim regarding Major General Gerasimov has not yet been verifed by news agencies.
US & Poland Working to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Washington and Warsaw are reportedly working together to provide Polish fighter jets to Kyiv, which must its strengthen its air capabilities to repel Moscow's attacks.
As per the deal, Ukraine is expected to receive Russian-made warplanes from Poland, while the US would give F-16s to Poland.
Moscow is expected to escalate its air strikes due to poor progress of its troops on the ground.
