Ukraine War: Russia Announces Ceasefire for Humanitarian Op To Be Conducted

The United States on Monday, 8 March, said that the Russian forces escalated the shelling of important cities in Ukraine as it was unable to make "any noteworthy progress" in capturing and controlling new territory.

Meanwhile, Kyiv rejected a proposal from Moscow, calling it "immoral and unacceptable" for the so-called humanitarian corridors, the proposed routes of which would direct civilians to Russia.

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, that took place on 7 March, bore no fruit either.

Additionally, Ukraine at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on 7 March claimed that Russia has "defiled the Genocide Convention" by trying to justify its "war of aggression" with false claims of genocide in the Donbas region.