Talks on Iran's Nuclear Programme Restart Today, So What's the Deal Now?

Finally, we have Israel and the Gulf states that are allied to the US.

As for the latter (who are Sunni states as opposed to Iran being a Shia majority country), they were initially quite uncomfortable with the JCPOA, with Saudi Arabia complaining about the lack of consultation by the US during the 2015 negotiations.

Now, however, they seem to agree that some deal curtailing Iran's nuclear capability is much better than risking Iran possessing a nuclear threat.

In a recent joint statement, the US and the Gulf Cooperation Council stated that a return to the JCPOA "would help pave the way for inclusive diplomatic efforts to address all issues that are necessary to ensure sustainable safety, security and prosperity in the region", Al Jazeera reported.

Israel, therefore, as explained above, remains the real dissident to US efforts.

And Biden won't not take its concerns seriously, as Israel remains not just a key geo-strategic ally in the Middle East, but also an important economic partner that the US has supported has been supporting unequivocally for more than seven decades.

Perhaps the trickiest aspect of the talks is that the US has no way of ascertaining Tehran's intentions.

Does Iran really want an improvement in relations alongside the waiver of sanctions? Or is it using these negotiations to buy itself time so that it can secretly enrich more uranium to create the bomb?

It is impossible to tell for now. The talks might provide an answer, but its acceptance of IAEA inspections is the only way by which the world can know the truth about the Iran's nuclear program.

Until then, take everything that Iran claims with a pinch of salt.

(With inputs from Reuters, The New York Times, Al Jazeera, Associated Press, The Times of Israel, BBC, Foreign Policy, Council on Foreign Relations, Centre for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, and Observer Research Foundation.)