UAE Intercepts Missile Fired by Houthis, Says Attack is Third of the Month

The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday, 31 January, that it shot down a ballistic missile that was fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Reuters reported.

The attack was the third such incident in the month and happened when Israel's president was visiting the UAE.

No casualties were reported.

"Air defence forces... intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group at the UAE," the defence ministry informed news channels in the country.

Black-and-white footage of the explosion was also released by the ministry.