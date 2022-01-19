Who're the Houthis & What's Their Role in the Iran-Saudi-UAE Proxy War In Yemen?

The Houthi Movement in Yemen, officially known as the Ansar Allah ("supporters of God"), has claimed responsibility for a suspected drone attack that took the lives of two Indian nationals and a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Monday, 17 January.

In retaliation to the Abu Dhabi attack, two airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition hit the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing 14. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are allied to each other in their fight against the Houthis.

What is important to know, however, is that the UAE government and the Houthis are not direct enemies of each other.