US Cannot Allow China To Pressure Taiwan With Military Drills: Nancy Pelosi

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the US cannot allow China to establish a “new normal” to pressure Taiwan through the kind of military drills and warplane incursions that Beijing launched after she visited the self-governing island.

On Wednesday, 10 August, China announced that it has "successfully completed" its week-long and unprecedented military drills that have essentially encircled Taiwan.

Initially, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced the war games in the busy Taiwan Strait from 4 August to 7 August, the day after Pelosi, who is the highest-ranking US leader to have visited Taiwan in 25 years, left Taipei after high-level meetings.

The PLA later kept extending the drills, keeping the breakaway island on tenterhooks.