A Day After Scheduled End, China Continues Military Drills Around Taiwan

A day after China's military exercises in Taiwan were scheduled to come to a close, the country's military on Monday, 8 August, announced that it is carrying out fresh drills around the island.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees the self-ruled island, said it would continue drills in waters near Taiwan, focusing on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes, Global Times reported.

It has deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles, which, according to experts, is preparation for a blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Although the duration of the latest drills is still unknown, Taiwan has eased flight restrictions near the six areas where China had carried out exercises earlier.