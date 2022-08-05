China Halts Climate & Military Talks With the US Over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

China, on Friday, 5 August, halted ties with the United States on a range of issues, like climate talks and dialogue between their militaries, Reuters reported.

The catalyst for such a drastic move is the visit to Taiwan by the US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, with Beijing calling it "vicious and provocative."

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the People's Liberation Army conducting military drills surrounding the island.

Earlier in the day, on Friday, the Chinese government announced sanctions against Pelosi and her family members.