Ukraine Crisis: US Says Russia Has Compiled 'Kill-List' for Invasion Aftermath

The US government has written to the UN human rights chief in Geneva saying it has "credible information" that Russia has a list of Ukrainian citizens to be assassinated or sent to detention camps in the scenario of a successful Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine, according to reports on Monday, 21 February.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in some rapid fire diplomacy with the US and Russia on Sunday.

White House officials said that President Biden would consider having direct talks with President Putin as long as Russia did not invade Ukraine.

This comes in the backdrop of an explosion on Saturday that hit Luhansk, a territory in Eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian separatists.