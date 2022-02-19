Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Explosions Heard in Ukraine's Rebel-Held Territory

Russia Ukraine Live News: Ukrainian National guard soldiers guard a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue unabated, Denis Pushilin, leader of the pro-Russia separatists, on Saturday, 19 February, ordered a full military mobilisation and alleged that an attack by Ukranian forces was not far off.
Ukraine denied the allegation outright while the United States claimed this was Russia's game plan – to create a narrative that it was Ukraine on the offensive, rather than the Russians.
This comes a day after the separatists ordered the evacuation of lakhs of people from rebel-held Donetsk to Russia.
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday, 19 February, that one of their soldiers had died in shelling by pro-Russian separatists.
Ukraine's ministry of defence on Friday said that it had recorded 60 ceasefire violations by separatists in the Donbas region over the past 24 hours, a report in the Guardian said. Ukraine's commander of the Joint Forces, lieutenant general Alexander Pavlyuk, claimed Russia-backed troops have increased provocative actions in a bid to provoke Ukraine's armed forces to fire, the report said.
Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. She is expected to repeat the US's stern warning of crippling financial sanctions against Russia if the latter invades Ukraine.
It has also been reported that Harris will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation further while in Munich, and finalise a plan of crippling financial sanctions if Russia launches an attack.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had given the order to pull some troops back from areas surrounding Ukraine, the US has claimed this as false, and said that Russia still remains in a "threatening position".
A defence official of the United States on Friday, 18 February, said that over 50 percent of the Russian forces along the Ukraine border were now in tactical positions to attack, claiming that Moscow had started the destabilisation campaign.
The US estimated around 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's borders and observed significant movement on the ground, news agency AFP reported.
