Ukraine: US Says 'Distinct Possibility' of Russian Attack, Biden & Putin To Talk

The United States (US) on Friday, 11 February, warned of a "very distinct possibility" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the near future.

The warning included the likelihood of a potentially overwhelming attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

US citizens have been asked to leave the country.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone on Saturday, 11 February.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that while there isn't much to suggest that a final decision has been made, "the way that he (Putin) has built up his forces and put them in place, along with the other indicators that we have collected through intelligence, makes it clear to us that there is a very distinct possibility that Russia will choose to act militarily, and there is reason to believe that that could happen on a reasonably swift timeframe."

The US has promised to hit Russia with massive sanctions in the case of an invasion.