'Every Sign Putin is Planning Attack on Ukraine': NATO Chief Amid Russian Drills

Even as Russia's strategic deterrence forces are reportedly conducting large-scale military drills in response to rising tensions with Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, on Saturday, 19 February, warned of an imminent invasion.

“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine. We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high," Stoltenberg told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The US had earlier issued a similar warning.