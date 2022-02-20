'Every Sign Putin is Planning Attack on Ukraine': NATO Chief Amid Russian Drills

Image used for representational purposes only.
(File photo.)
Even as Russia's strategic deterrence forces are reportedly conducting large-scale military drills in response to rising tensions with Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, on Saturday, 19 February, warned of an imminent invasion.
“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine. We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high," Stoltenberg told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The US had earlier issued a similar warning.
A defence official of the United States on Friday said that over 50 percent of the Russian forces along the Ukraine border were now in tactical positions to attack, claiming that Moscow had started the destabilisation campaign.
Ukraine, on Saturday, said two soldiers were killed and four wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine. On its Facebook page, the Ukrainian military said that it had recorded 70 ceasefire violations by separatists since the start of the day compared with 66 cases on Friday.
Multiple explosions could be heard late Saturday and early Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the pro-Russia separatists, on Saturday ordered a full military mobilisation and reportedly alleged that an attack by Ukrainian forces was not far off.
Ukraine denied the allegation outright while the United States claimed this was Russia's game plan – to create a narrative that it was Ukraine on the offensive, rather than the Russians.
The Biden administration has expressed clear support for Ukraine.
“Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs," US Vice President Kamala Harris said.
The US estimates around 1,50,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's borders and has observed significant movement on the ground, news agency AFP reported.
Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskiy met Harris in Munich on Saturday and said his country is looking for "peace". He also had an "urgent" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.
(With inputs from Reuters and IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)