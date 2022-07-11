$50,000 in Fresh Banknotes Found by Protesters at Sri Lanka President's Home

Millions of rupees in cash, found by protesters at Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence, was handed over to a court on Monday, 11 July.

According to news agency AFP, after taking over the presidential residence on Saturday, protesters found 17.85 million Sri Lankan rupees (approximately $50,000) in fresh banknotes, which was turned over to the police.

"The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.