‘Serious Matter’: Jaishankar As India Commits Billions in Support of Sri Lanka

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday, 10 July, called the economic crisis in Sri Lanka is a “serious” matter and said that India has committed $3.8 billion as support to Sri Lanka during the island nation’s ongoing economic crisis.

“This year alone, we have committed around 3.8 billion (US) dollars to them in terms of supporting them. We have been their biggest supporter. It is one of the reasons why they have been able to prevent the situation from becoming worse,” the minister said in response to queries by reporters at a press conference.