‘Serious Matter’: Jaishankar As India Commits Billions in Support of Sri Lanka

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday, 10 July, called the economic crisis in Sri Lanka is a “serious” matter and said that India has committed $3.8 billion as support to Sri Lanka during the island nation’s ongoing economic crisis.
“This year alone, we have committed around 3.8 billion (US) dollars to them in terms of supporting them. We have been their biggest supporter. It is one of the reasons why they have been able to prevent the situation from becoming worse,” the minister said in response to queries by reporters at a press conference.
Jaishankar mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s neighbourhood-first policy where the government makes special effort to try and support neighbouring countries.
“The answers to Sri Lanka’s problems are in Sri Lanka itself,” he added.
The Union minister also said there was no refugee crisis as of now. “I do not think we can call it a crisis. Occasionally, some people have come from there, but right now I do not think there is any justification for calling it a refugee crisis,” he said.
“The Sri Lankan crisis is a serious matter. It is something which has been built over a period of time. Prime Minister Modi has a policy called ‘Neighbourhood First.’ We try and support our neighbours in a way which meets their requirements,” the MEA said, addressing media persons in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.
Jaishankar also emphasised that managing finances is a bigger issue and India’s focus is on helping Sri Lanka.
Jaishankar also fielded queries on purchase of oil from Russia and how it was viewed by the West, the fate of Indian students who had returned from China during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case and the alleged involvement of the UAE consulate.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Sunday dismissed all speculations around media reports which suggest New Delhi sending troops to Colombo following public unrest.
India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and a constitutional framework, the MEA spokesperson said.
