Sri Lanka Live: 3 Held for Setting PM House Ablaze; Army Chief Appeals for Peace

A day after anti-government protestors stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, the police arrested three persons for setting fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's house on fire, local media stated on Sunday, 13 July.

Sri Lanka's Army chief General Shavendra Silva, meanwhile, requested that people support the military to ensure that the crisis was peacefully resolved.

Rajapaksa is set to resign on 13 July, the country's parliamentary speaker said. His whereabouts, however, are still unknown.