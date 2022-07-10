Sri Lanka Live: 3 Held for Setting PM House Ablaze; Army Chief Appeals for Peace
Catch all the latest updates on the Sri Lankan political crisis here.
A day after anti-government protestors stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, the police arrested three persons for setting fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's house on fire, local media stated on Sunday, 13 July.
Sri Lanka's Army chief General Shavendra Silva, meanwhile, requested that people support the military to ensure that the crisis was peacefully resolved.
Rajapaksa is set to resign on 13 July, the country's parliamentary speaker said. His whereabouts, however, are still unknown.
The International Monetary Fund on Sunday said that it was closely monitoring the situation, hoping for talks on a bailout deal to resume.
Thousands stormed the residence of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday, protesting him to step down over the handling of the island's worst economic crisis since Independence in 1948.
At least 30 people were injured amid the unrest
Protesters also torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe even after he offered to resign
Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since Independence and needs at least USD 4 billion to tide over the shortage in foreign exchange reserves
Protestors Tour the Grounds at Presidential Palace
Protestors toured the grounds and had lunches at Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, reported ANI. A local said, "We are free of corruption now, it is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family, children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace."
Dhamika Perera Resigns from Ministerial Post
Minister of Investment Promotion Dhammika Perera has resigned from his position, reported NDTV. He is the the third minister to resign from the Cabinet after Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara.
'We Are Trying To Help Sri Lanka': EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday and said, "We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.