ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Sri Lanka Live: 3 Held for Setting PM House Ablaze; Army Chief Appeals for Peace

Catch all the latest updates on the Sri Lankan political crisis here.

The Quint
Updated
World
3 min read
Sri Lanka Live: 3 Held for Setting PM House Ablaze; Army Chief Appeals for Peace
i

A day after anti-government protestors stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, the police arrested three persons for setting fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's house on fire, local media stated on Sunday, 13 July.

Sri Lanka's Army chief General Shavendra Silva, meanwhile, requested that people support the military to ensure that the crisis was peacefully resolved.

Rajapaksa is set to resign on 13 July, the country's parliamentary speaker said. His whereabouts, however, are still unknown.

Snapshot

  • The International Monetary Fund on Sunday said that it was closely monitoring the situation, hoping for talks on a bailout deal to resume.

  • Thousands stormed the residence of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday, protesting him to step down over the handling of the island's worst economic crisis since Independence in 1948.

  • At least 30 people were injured amid the unrest

  • Protesters also torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe even after he offered to resign

  • Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since Independence and needs at least USD 4 billion to tide over the shortage in foreign exchange reserves

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Police use water canon and tear gas to disperse the protesters in , Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July. Sri Lankan protesters demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence on Saturday.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Protesters sing and dance after storming in at the Sri Lankan president official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, 9 July.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Protesters sit and walk around after storming in at the Sri Lankan president's office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9 July. </p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Anti government protesters swim in a pool at the president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Firefighters try to douse a fire at the Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, 9 July.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Protesters gather inside the premises of Sri Lankan presidents official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Protesters react after police fired tear gas to disperse them in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.</p></div>
1:02 PM , 10 Jul

Protestors Tour the Grounds at Presidential Palace

Protestors toured the grounds and had lunches at Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, reported ANI. A local said, "We are free of corruption now, it is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family, children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace."

ADVERTISEMENT
12:56 PM , 10 Jul

Dhamika Perera Resigns from Ministerial Post

Minister of Investment Promotion Dhammika Perera has resigned from his position, reported NDTV. He is the the third minister to resign from the Cabinet after Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara.

12:37 PM , 10 Jul

'We Are Trying To Help Sri Lanka': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday and said, "We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now."

ADVERTISEMENT
12:33 PM , 10 Jul

Police Arrest 3 People for Torching PM's House

Three persons have been arrested by the Kollupitiya Police in connection with the arson attack on Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe's private house in Colombo on Saturday, police told Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror.


Published: 10 Jul 2022, 11:38 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
KEY EVENTS
×
×