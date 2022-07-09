Curfew Imposed Across Sri Lanka Ahead of Anti-Government Rally on Saturday

Thousands of armed soldiers were also sanctioned into Comobo earlier to provide support to the police guarding the official residence of the president, which protesters said they would storm on Saturday.

Over the last few months, several protesters have also been camping outside Rajapaksa's office in Colombo as a mark of protest against economic mismanagement.

"An operation involving nearly 20,000 troops and policemen and women was launched this afternoon. We are hoping that tomorrow's protest will not become violent," a senior defence official was quoted as saying by AFP.

He also said that additional personnel were put into action after at least three judges refused to put a stop to Saturday's protest.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the authorities as well as demonstrators to not indulge in violence during the protest on Saturday.