Curfew Imposed Across Sri Lanka Ahead of Anti-Government Rally on Saturday
Protesters have vowed to storm the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday.
An indefinite curfew was imposed in Sri Lanka a day ahead of an anti-government rally to be held on Saturday, 9 July, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the worsening economic crisis in the country.
The military has also been put on high alert. Police chief Chandana Wickramaratne said that the capital and its surrounding areas were put under a curfew from 9 pm on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
This comes as thousands of anti-government protesters made their way into Colombo on Friday ahead of the rally to oust the embattled president from power.
On Friday, the police had fired tear gas and water cannons against student protesters in Colombo before imposing the curfew.
The anti-government protest is expected to see participation from all kinds of people, including religious leaders, political parties, teachers, farmers, medical practitioners, fishermen, and social activists, as per PTI.
Protesters Vow to Storm President's Official Residence
Thousands of armed soldiers were also sanctioned into Comobo earlier to provide support to the police guarding the official residence of the president, which protesters said they would storm on Saturday.
Over the last few months, several protesters have also been camping outside Rajapaksa's office in Colombo as a mark of protest against economic mismanagement.
"An operation involving nearly 20,000 troops and policemen and women was launched this afternoon. We are hoping that tomorrow's protest will not become violent," a senior defence official was quoted as saying by AFP.
He also said that additional personnel were put into action after at least three judges refused to put a stop to Saturday's protest.
Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the authorities as well as demonstrators to not indulge in violence during the protest on Saturday.
"We urge Sri Lankan authorities to show restraint in the policing of assemblies and ensure every necessary effort to prevent violence," the UNCHR said in a statement.
Sri Lanka has defaulted on its external debt amounting to $51 billion and has been regularly negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package.
In the worst economic crisis it is facing since its independence in 1948, the island nation has reported a massive shortage of essential commodities. There have also been prolonged blackouts in the country over the last few months.
(With inputs from AFP.)
