IMF 'Closely Monitoring' Sri Lanka, Hopes for Bailout Deal Talks To Resume Soon

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday said that it was closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka and hoped that the political crisis would be resolved soon to allow for the resumption of dialogue on an IMF-supported programme in the cash-starved country.

Thousands of irate anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday stormed into embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation over the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

The protesters also torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe even after he offered to resign.

The IMF has concluded a round of policy-level talks with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who is also Finance Minister, and there were some financial issues to be resolved. At the same time, Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the monetary programme targets were wrapped up.