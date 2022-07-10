Sri Lanka Live: 3 Held for Setting PM House Ablaze; Army Chief Appeals for Peace

Protesters stand on a vandalised police water canon truck and shout slogans at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
(Photo: PTI/Eranga Jayawardena)
A day after anti-government protestors stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, the police arrested three persons for setting fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's house on fire, local media stated on Sunday, 13 July.
Sri Lanka's Army chief General Shavendra Silva, meanwhile, requested that people support the military to ensure that the crisis was peacefully resolved.
Rajapaksa is set to resign on 13 July, the country's parliamentary speaker said. His whereabouts, however, are still unknown.
The International Monetary Fund on Sunday said that it was closely monitoring the situation, hoping for talks on a bailout deal to resume.
Thousands stormed the residence of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday, protesting him to step down over the handling of the island's worst economic crisis since Independence in 1948.
At least 30 people were injured amid the unrest
Protesters also torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe even after he offered to resign
Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since Independence and needs at least USD 4 billion to tide over the shortage in foreign exchange reserves
Police use water canon and tear gas to disperse the protesters in , Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July. Sri Lankan protesters demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence on Saturday.
Protesters sing and dance after storming in at the Sri Lankan president official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, 9 July.
Protesters sit and walk around after storming in at the Sri Lankan president's office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9 July.
Anti government protesters swim in a pool at the president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Firefighters try to douse a fire at the Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, 9 July.
Protesters gather inside the premises of Sri Lankan presidents official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Protesters react after police fired tear gas to disperse them in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Protestors toured the grounds and had lunches at Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, reported ANI. A local said, "We are free of corruption now, it is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family, children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace."
Minister of Investment Promotion Dhammika Perera has resigned from his position, reported NDTV. He is the the third minister to resign from the Cabinet after Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday and said, "We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now."
Three persons have been arrested by the Kollupitiya Police in connection with the arson attack on Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe's private house in Colombo on Saturday, police told Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror.
United States urged the Sri Lankan political leaders on Sunday to hasten the solution needed to resolve the economic and political crisis and appease the growing discontent among Sri Lankans.
A US State Department spokesperson said, "We urge this government or any new, constitutionally selected government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people’s discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food and fuel shortages."
A day after the mass protests, anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka continued to occupy the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, news agency PTI reported.
Protesters who stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence on Saturday claimed to have recovered a large sum of money from the mansion, ANI quoted local media as saying.
As per local newspaper Daily Mirror, it was reported that the recovered money was handed over to the security units.
A purported video showing the protesters counting the currency notes that were unearthed is being circulated on social media.
Hours after Rajapaksa's resignation was announced, Sri Lanka's Army chief General Shavendra Silva said that an opportunity to resolve the current crisis in a peaceful manner was available.
He requested that people support the military and the police to ensure that peace was maintained.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday said that it was closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka and hoped that the political crisis would be resolved soon to allow for the resumption of dialogue on an IMF-supported programme in the cash-starved country.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose residence was stormed by protesters on Saturday, 9 July, will resign from his post on Wednesday, the country's parliamentary speaker said.
Consequently, the House Speaker will become the president for the next 30 days until Parliament elects a new president.
