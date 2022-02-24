Kerala CM Asks MEA to Arrange Special Flights for Students Stuck in Ukraine

Meanwhile, India has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.

The 15-nation United Nations (UN) Security Council held an emergency meeting late on Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since 31 January, as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine.

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti told the Council that New Delhi had only two days ago at the Council meeting on Ukraine called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasised on sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues. Tirumurti also underlined that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required, he said.

