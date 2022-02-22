Amid Tensions, Air India Flight En Route to Ukraine to Evacuate Indian Nationals

More than 20,000 Indian nationals live in Ukraine. A large proportion of these are students studying in universities across the country.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its advice to Indian students and non-essential workers currently in Ukraine to leave the country temporarily.

The advisory said, “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure.”