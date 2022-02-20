Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Zelenskyy Asks Putin To Meet for Peaceful Resolution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 19 February, called for Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to rise.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday to try to avert what Western powers predict will be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's strategic deterrence forces on Saturday reportedly conducted large-scale military and nuclear drills, overseen by Putin.

Fears are growing that a false-flag operation - an act committed with the intent of pinning blame on another party - could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack, according to Reuters.