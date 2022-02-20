India-China Ties Going Through a ‘Very Difficult Phase’: EAM Jaishankar

While addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 Panel Discussion in Munich, aimed at deliberating on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, 19 February, that India's relations with China right now was going through a "very difficult phase" after Beijing violated border agreements.

Jaishankar highlighted that the "state of the border will determine the state of the relationship… And the problem is that for 45 years there was peace, there was stable border management, there were no military casualties on the border from 1975," news agency PTI reported.

However, he added, "that changed because we had agreements with China not to bring military forces to the… we call it the border but it's Line of Actual Control, and the Chinese violated those agreements."