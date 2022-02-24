Russia Announces Operation to 'De-Militarise Ukraine', Kyiv Confirms Attacks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced on 24 February that the Russian military will carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The operation will "protect" Russian people in eastern Ukraine, he claimed, after separatists in Donbas reportedly asked the Russian government for help.

Just after the announcement, explosions were heard across the country.

His address to the Russian people coincided with the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Putin said that a conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces was "inevitable".