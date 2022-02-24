‘Danger of Spiralling Into a Major Crisis’: India at UNSC Meet on Ukraine Crisis
India has called for an immediate de-escalation at the United Nations Security Council.
India's Permanent Representative to United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti, called for an immediate de-escalation at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened on Thursday, 24 February, for an emergency meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, amid Russia’s launch of a "military operation" in Ukraine.
Tirumurti added that the "situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis."
Meanwhile, defending the "military operation," Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya at the UNSC said, "Special operation declared by President Putin is to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years. We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter... We will analyze the situation (in Ukraine)," news agency ANI reported.
However, condemning the attack, Ukraine's Representative to the UN Volodymyr Yelchenko said, "Russian President on record declared war... It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war."
"Should I play the video of your president calling the war," he asked Nebenzya directly at the UN emergency meeting.
‘Give Peace a Chance’: UN Secretary General
Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said, "Indeed an operation is being prepared (by Russia). President Vladimir Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance."
However, hours later, Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, asking the country’s military to lay down its weapons, signalling an all-out invasion.
Meanwhile, United States Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "We will continue to respond to Russia's action with unity. We are here to ask Russia to stop, return to their border, send troops back to barracks. Bring your diplomats to the negotiation table... Russia literally has violated Ukraine's sovereignty."
She added, "I met with Ukraine Foreign Minister. He said, "No one will be (left in relief) if Putin decides to move forward with this aggression against Ukraine. Your governments will face the same consequences as us if this continues." People of Ukraine counting on us. Let's not let them down."
The United Kingdom (UK) representative Dame Barbara Woodward also called on Russia to "avert war," ANI reported.
Woodward said, "Russia holding guns to Ukraine's head, now Putin's finger is on the trigger. A full-scale conflict will bring immense suffering, casualties. World calling for peace but Russia not listening."
She added, "the UK will not compromise its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty. There's still time for de-escalation and that time is now."
'Call For an Immediate De-escalation': India at UNSC
TS Tirumurti said, "We call for an immediate de-escalation; situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account."
Emphasising that there are over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, the Indian representative added, "we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as may be required."
(With inputs from ANI)
