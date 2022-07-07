'Good News for UK': Labour, Tories React to PM Boris Johnson's Decision to Quit

Dozens of Labour Party MPs shared Starmer's statement on their social media profiles.

One of them, Anneliese Dodds, called for the removal of Conservatives from power.

"12 years of economic stagnation 12 years of declining public services 12 years of empty promises 12 years of the Conservatives. We need a fresh start for Britain," she wrote on Twitter.

The Labour Party's Zarah Sultana, on the other hand, slammed Johnson for his controversial comments on Muslim women.

"Today I'm thinking about the time Boris Johnson mocked Muslim women as 'bank robbers' & 'letterboxes' – sparking a 375% rise in Islamophobic incidents – & much of the political class shrugged their shoulders & let him off. Good riddance to Boris. Shame on those who enabled him," she said on Twitter.